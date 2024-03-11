ISP Currently Investigating School Bus vs. Grain Hauler Crash Near Rushville

The Illinois State Police are on scene of a crash between a school bus and semi grain hauler on U.S. Route 24 at Parkview Road, on the west edge of Rushville.

WGEM in Quincy reports that children were on the school bus at the time of the crash. Police said the crash happened at 11:36 a.m., but did not disclose whether anyone was injured in the crash. The Schuyler-Industry School District confirmed that one of their buses was involved in the incident.

U.S. Route 24 from Illinois Route 103 will be closed until further notice while the investigation continues.