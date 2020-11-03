ISP District 9 On Scene of HAZMAT Spill & Crash Near Beardstown

Illinois State Police District 9 is on scene of single vehicle rollover commercial motor vehicle property damage traffic crash at the location of US Highway 67 and Edgewood Lane, near Beardstown that occurred before 5AM this morning.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has arrived on scene to set up a detour. An unknown amount of placard 1987 Alcohol n.o.s. has spilled from the tanker load and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is responding. A HAZMAT scene was declared by Beardstown Fire Department and proper distancing has been effected due to the estimated amount of spillage.

Both directions of traffic will be rerouted. Traffic is extremely delayed and alternative routes of travel are encouraged until further notice.