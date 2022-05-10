ISP Donating Equipment to Ukraine

The Illinois State Police is supporting citizens in Ukraine with a donation of protective equipment.

According to an announcement this afternoon, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is donating more than 3,000 pieces of protective equipment, including body armor, ballistic face shields, and ballistic helmets to help the Ukrainian citizens enduring the Russian invasion.

ISP officials say by U.S. standards, this equipment can no longer be used by ISP or any other law enforcement agency within Illinois, as most body armor in the U.S. has a standard five-year life span.

Officials say however, the equipment will still offer some protection to civilians, humanitarian aid workers, and others in Ukraine. This surplus equipment must be disposed of if it is not donated.

The Illinois State Police coordinated the donation with the Illinois National Guard, the United States Department of Homeland Security, the United States Department of Commerce, and the United States Department of State to transport the equipment as well as ensure compliance with all Federal and State laws and regulations.