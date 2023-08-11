ISP, Fulton County Sheriff Seeking Tips To Aid in Ipava Homicide Investigation

The Illinois State Police is asking for the public to assist them in an unsolved homicide investigation in Fulton County.

According to a report from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, 72-year old Donald Danner was found dead in his home in the eleven thousand block of North County Highway 2 in rural Ipava at 2PM on Saturday.

After an autopsy was conducted on Monday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death as a homicide. No further information has been released.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 309-547-2277 or the Fulton County Crime Stoppers at 309-547-3939. ISP says the Fulton County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the homicide.