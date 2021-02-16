ISP Handled Multiple Crashes On West Central IL Highways the Last 48 Hours

The Illinois State Police are advising people to stay home if they don’t have to get out for the next few days as roads are continuing to be dangerous. The 3 state police districts in the listening area have covered multiple calls from motorists and have been on the scene for numerous accidents since midnight of last night through 9AM this morning.

ISP District 9, which covers Morgan, Cass, and Sangamon Counties handled 85 motorist assists and 30 traffic crashes during that time frame.

ISP District 20, based out of Pittsfield, handled 27 motorist assists and 2 crashes at the west of the listening area.

ISP District 18, based out of Litchfield which covers Greene and portions of Macoupin Counties and further south, handled 27 assists and 5 crashes this morning.

Yesterday in Joliet on I-55, a state trooper was airlifted after his car was struck from the rear after he pulled over to assist in a traffic crash. The crash marks the sixth ISP Scott’s Law related crash year-to-date in 2021 and the second in two days.

ISP is advising everyone to move over for stopped vehicles and slow down. They ask to give plenty of room to IDOT road maintenance trucks as powdery snow is likely to have covered the rear of most of the trucks during plowing operations. More snow is expected by mid-day tomorrow with accumulations expected to amount to an inch or less. Temperatures are expected to move out of the single digits beginning tomorrow.