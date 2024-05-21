ISP, ICAC Announce Investigation, Child Pornography Charges of Roodhouse Man

By Benjamin Cox on May 21, 2024 at 12:08pm

The Illinois State Police have announced details of a man in Greene County charged with child pornography possession.

ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation says in a press release that 19-year old Jason F. Christian of Roodhouse was charged by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office last Wednesday with 3 counts of Child Pornography possession. WLDS News reported the charges being filed in Greene County on Friday.

According to the release, on October 9, 2023, DCI agents initiated an investigation after learning a subject was possessing child pornography on an online platform. During the investigation, ISP Investigators assigned to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force gathered digital evidence indicating that Christian was possessing child pornography from his residence in Greene County.

Christian had charges filed last Wednesday with a criminal summons to appear in court on June 3rd in Greene County Circuit Court.