ISP: IDHS Employee in Rushville Facility Hospitalized After Being Exposed to An Unknown Substance in Mail Room

The Illinois State Police are investigating a suspicious package sent to an Illinois Department of Human Services facility in Rushville.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 agents were contacted yesterday at 10:37AM by employees of the IDHS facility in Rushville after another employee was exposed to an unknown substance in the mail room.

The employee was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and has since been released. The Peoria Fire Department Hazmat crew was contacted to assist with identifying the substance and to confirm the facility’s safety.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to state police. No further information has been made available at this time.