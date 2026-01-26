ISP inundated with calls during winter storm

By Benjamin Cox on January 26, 2026 at 9:53am

A massive winter storm slammed Central Illinois, keeping Illinois State Police troops busy with hundreds of weather-related calls.

According to State Police, troopers across Districts 5, 6, 7, and 9 responded to more than 250 incidents in just over 24 hours — from Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

In Troop 6 alone, which covers most of the surrounding counties, troopers handled 49 incidents, including 25 motorist assists, 21 property-damage crashes, and three injury crashes, as previously reported by WCIA.

Numbers from Troop 8, which covers the southern portion of the listening area, were not immediately available.

State Police continue to urge drivers to slow down and avoid travel if possible as winter conditions persist.