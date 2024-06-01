ISP Investigating After Man Found Deceased in Beardstown Vehicle

Authorities in the Beardstown area are investigating a suspicious death that was discovered Friday morning.

According to an announcement by Illinois State Police Troop 6 officials late Friday, the Zone 4 Division of Criminal Investigation and Division of Forensic Services Crime Scene Investigators were requested by the Beardstown Police Department to investigate a suspicious death.

At approximately 7:15 Friday morning, the Beardstown Police Department responded to a 911 call at a residence in the 1400 block of Clay Street.

Upon arrival, Beardstown Police, and Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies located a deceased male in a vehicle near the residence. ISP agents were notified of the death and responded to the scene in Beardstown to conduct a death investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for today in Springfield, Illinois. Officials say the results of the autopsy and pending toxicology results may take several weeks.

According to the announcement, State Police say there are no known safety concerns for the community regarding this incident, and to protect the integrity of the investigation, no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Illinois State Police DCI Zone 4 investigators at (217) 782-4750.