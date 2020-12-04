ISP Investigating Death of an Inmate at Western IL Correctional Center

Illinois State Police say they are investigating the death of an inmate last week at Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling. The Illinois Associated Press reports that 36 year old inmate, Quincy Ivory was identified by Schuyler County Coroner Terry Millslage on Thanksgiving at Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville.

Neither Millslagle nor the Illinois Department of Corrections officials would comment on specifics surrounding the death. Millslagle told the AP an autopsy was incomplete and declined other comment. IDOC spokesperson Lindsey Hess told the AP that internal affairs officers are investigating and requested assistance from the Illinois State Police.

Beth Hunsdorfer, spokeswoman for the Illinois State Police, said the agency only performed a crime-scene investigation, including taking photographs and collecting and securing evidence.

Ivory, an Aurora resident, was serving a 9-year sentence for residential burglary in April 2018. According to the Aurora Beacon-News, police in North Aurora arrested Ivory after an early morning April 16th break-in at the home of a woman with whom Ivory shares children. Ivory struck the woman, stole a cellphone and $150, and fled. He later eluded police at a high rate of speed.