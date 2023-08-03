ISP Investigating Death of Rushville Woman

The Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a 39-year old Rushville woman.

The Rushville Police Department has requested the State Police and the State Police Forensic Services to conduct an investigation into the death of 39-year old Sarah M. Demaree of Rushville.

According to a report from the State Police, on Monday at approximately 11:45 p.m. the Rushville Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call at residence in the 300 block of North Jackson Street in Rushville. Upon arrival, Rushville Police officers located Demaree who was experiencing a medical emergency. Demaree was transported to Sarah Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville and later flown to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield where she was pronounced deceased. ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 agents were notified of the death and responded to the residence in Rushville to conduct the death investigation.

An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday in Springfield. Results of the autopsy are pending toxicology results which may take several weeks.

Funeral services are pending at Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville.

No additional information on the incident is currently available.