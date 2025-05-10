ISP Investigating fatal crash north of Carrollton

By Benjamin Cox on May 9, 2025 at 11:05pm

One person has been pronounced dead after a fatal two-vehicle crash north of Carrollton on US 67 Friday afternoon.

Eyewitness reports the crash occurred on the s-curve in the southbound lanes of US 67 at approximately 1 p.m. Friday. An ISP report says that ISP Troop 8 responded to the location for the report of a fatal, head-on collision. A black Ford Fiesta sedan reportedly crossed the center lane markings and struck a truck-tractor semi-trailer head-on. The driver of the sedan was reported deceased, while the semi driver reported no injuries.

Traffic was rerouted at the stop sign at the Carrollton Square going north. Southbound traffic was rerouted at Berdan Road, north of the scene. Providence Road was the only passable southbound way for traffic during the reroute. US 67 reopened at approximately 7:00 p.m. after a lengthy investigation and clean-up of the scene.

Greene County Coroner Brady Milnes confirmed the death of a 69-year-old man who was pronounced deceased at the scene on US Highway 67 near mile marker 12, according to an announcement released late Friday.

Milnes says the identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin, and post-mortem procedures are scheduled for Saturday. The death remains under investigation by the Greene County Coroner’s Office, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Police.

No further information has been released at this time.