ISP Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Southern Macoupin County

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 is investigating an officer involved shooting from yesterday in southern Macoupin County.

Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl requested DCI investigators after the fatal shooing occurred in Brighton yesterday evening. According to an ISP press release, at approximately 7:04 p.m., the Macoupin County Sherriff’s Office along with the Brighton Police Department responded to a well-being check at a residence in the 100 block of North Street on the north side of Brighton. The caller, later identified as 47 year old James A. Iler, allegedly made an alarming statement on the call to the police that warranted a response to check on his well-being.

Three Macoupin County Sheriff’s Deputies along with one Brighton Police officer responded to the scene. Officers on scene spent approximately 50 minutes talking to Iler. According to the report, during the incident, Iler allegedly charged at one of the Sheriff’s deputies while armed with a knife. In fear for his life, the deputy fired two shots at Iler and Iler fell to the ground. CPR was administered by the officers, but Iler succumbed to his injuries on scene. Macoupin County Coroner Anthony Kravanya pronounced Iler dead at the scene at approximately 9:44PM. No officers were injured during the incident.

ISP Zone 6 investigators say that the investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact ISP Zone 6 Investigations in Collinsville at (618) 571-4124 or contact the Macoupin Crime Stoppers unit at (866) 371-8477, where callers can remain anonymous.