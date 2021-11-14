ISP Investigating Fatal Shooting in Roodhouse

The Illinois State Police are investigating an early morning shooting from yesterday that resulted in a rural Roodhouse man’s death.

According to a press release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 2:11AM Saturday, Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched on a 9-1-1 call to a shooting incident that had just occurred at a rural Roodhouse residence approximately 5 miles northeast of White Hall. Also dispatched to the scene were members of the Roodhouse and White Hall Police Departments.

Upon arrival, deputies found an unidentified 44-year old male deceased in the home who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. The Greene County Coroner’s Office was summoned to the scene a short time later to perform a death investigation and pronounced the subject deceased.

After an initial assessment of the scene, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 to assume the investigation into the circumstances of the shooting. In email communication this morning with WLDS, ISP says the investigation is active and ongoing and no further information is available at this time. ISP is being assisted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.