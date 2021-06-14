ISP Investigating Fatal US 67 Crash in Jersey County

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred early this morning on Route 67 near Delhi in Jersey County.

Officials have yet to identify the driver of a 2008 Ford coupe that traveled into a construction zone and struck a piece of equipment. Illinois State Police District 18 reports indicate that the car was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 67 near Trinity Hill Lane just north of Delhi at approximately 4:24AM.

State police say for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and entered into an inactive construction zone traveling through barricades until it struck a paver on the far right side of the construction zone. The impact caused both the paver and car to become fully engulfed in flames.

The currently unidentified driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jersey County Coroner’s Office. U.S. 67 was shut down in both directions for a little over 2 hours this morning to complete an investigation into the crash.

ISP District 18 and the Illinois State Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit currently are working the open investigation. No further information is available at this time. This story will be updated once further details are released.