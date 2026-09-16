ISP investigating semi and passenger vehicle collision near Waverly

By Benjamin Cox on September 16, 2026 at 10:36am

llinois State Police are investigating a crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle that occurred east of Waverly on Monday afternoon.

ISP Troop 6 responded to the crash around 4:43 p.m. Monday at Illinois 104 and Green Road in Sangamon County.

Police say one person was flown to a regional hospital with injuries. The extent of those injuries was not immediately available.

Illinois 104 was closed while troopers investigated the crash and reopened at approximately 7:11 p.m. Monday, according to an ISP report.

ISP says no additional information is currently available.