ISP Investigating Stolen Pleasant Plains Police Vehicle

Illinois State Police are looking for this vehcile belonging to the Pleasant Plains Police Department.

The Illinois State Police are assisting the Pleasant Plains Police Department in the search for a stolen police vehicle. ISP Zone 4 Division of Criminal Investigations was requested by Pleasant Plains to assist in the investigation.

According to the announcement by State Police, on Sunday at approximately 11:15 pm, a Pleasant Plains police vehicle was taken during an incident in Pleasant Plains.

The vehicle is a white four-door Ford F150 pick up truck with black step bars and a black toolbox in the bed.

ISP Zone 4 agents are actively tracking down leads to determine the whereabouts of the vehicle. Anyone with information on the vehicle’s location is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750.