ISP Needing the Public’s Help To Identify Two Individuals Killed in Massive I-55 Crash from Monday

The Illinois State Police say they need the public’s help in identifying two decedents from yesterday’s massive crash on I-55.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly says that the state police’s Division of Criminal Investigation is using their techniques to help the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to provide identities to the 6 people confirmed dead in yesterday’s crash. llinois State Police have released the identity of one victim, 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, Wisconsin late last night.

Kelly says 3 of the victims’ identities are tentative pending notification of next of kin, but they need help identifying the final two people.

State Police Director Kelly says that the first individual was found in or possibly was driving a blue Chrysler 300. Titling information and/or a VIN number are currently unable to be found to help with locating the victim’s identity or possible next of kin.

The second individual has even less information. Kelly says that the second victim was found in a Hyundai. The model, however, is unknown due to the condition of the vehicle.

Both fatalities were said to have occurred in the northbound lanes, along with the four others who are presumably identified.

Kelly says this all the information they have at this point as they continue to investigate, but any information could help: “We have a phone number for people to call if they have information – 618-346-3653. If anybody might have information that could help us shed some light on who these unidentified victims are, please call the number, give us that information and that will be helpful to us in trying to identify who these individuals are.”

72 vehicles are now been confirmed to be involved in the crash yesterday just before 11AM around milemarker 76. A total of 37 people were transported to area hospitals for various injuries. According to a report from WCIA, officials have said 24 of those taken to area hospitals have now been discharged.

Interstate 55 reopened between Divernon and Waggoner this morning shortly before 6AM. Officials spent most of the night cleaning up the scene, inspecting pavement, and towing vehicles to secure locations for continued investigation.