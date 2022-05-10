ISP Opens New FOID Kiosk in Metro East; FOID Backlog Down Below 30 Days

By Benjamin Cox on May 10, 2022 at 8:28am

The Illinois State Police announced on Friday that FOID Card processing is now down to less than 30 days.

ISP officials say that the fourth FOID Kiosk was recently opened in the Metro East at District 11 headquarters in Collinsville. The kiosks help residents apply for and update their FOID and Conceal Carry License if they don’t have a reliable Internet connection at home, need assistance filling out FOID paper work, or are not technologically savvy.

Kiosks are open 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Central Illinois’ kiosk is located at ISP Central Headquarters on South 7th Street in Springfield.

Since the kiosks opened last summer, ISP officials say more than 10,000 residents have used them for help with everything from creating a web user account to completing, submitting, and paying for a FOID or CCL application.

For more information, email ISP.askFOIDandCCL@illinois.gov.