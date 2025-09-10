ISP Places Alert for missing Jacksonville woman

At the request of the Jacksonville Police Department, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a woman from Jacksonville.
The Jacksonville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Elizabeth Curtis, who is an 84-year-old white female, who is 5 foot 4 inches and weighs 130 pounds.
Elizabeth has gray hair and was last seen wearing a white vest and black pants. She was last observed on
Barrington Road north bound from Tower Drive in Hanover Park at 5:00 pm on September 9th. Elizabeth was driving a white 2012 Chevrolet Impala with Illinois license plate, N477006.
Ms. Curtis has a condition that places her in danger. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Elizabeth Curtis should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (217) 479-4630
or call 911.