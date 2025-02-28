ISP Post About Drunk Driving Crash on I-72 in Morgan County on Sunday

By Benjamin Cox on February 28, 2025 at 8:58am

The Illinois State Police reported yesterday about an alleged drunk driving incident and pursuit in Morgan County early Sunday morning.

According to a post on Facebook, troopers intercepted a wrong-way driver on Interstate 72 in Morgan County. Troopers located the wrong-way vehicle and positioned their squad cars to block the driver. The suspect vehicle struck the passenger side of one of the trooper’s squads causing full airbag deployment and significant damage.

Fortunately, the trooper wasn’t significantly injured. The driver of the vehicle was cited for DUI.

The driver arrested in the incident was not identified in the report.

