ISP Preparing For “The People’s Convoy” To Roll Through State This Week

The Illinois State Police are preparing for possible disruptions to the state’s interstates this week due to a possible convoy protest.

Illinois State Police officials say they have become aware of a planned event along several interstate corridors scheduled to begin this weekend and run through next Saturday where truck drivers are allegedly planning to conduct a “Convoy” causing traffic delays.

Illinois State Police Division of Patrol Colonel Margaret McGreal said in a press release Saturday afternoon that the Illinois State Police respects the rights of citizens to express their opinions in a lawful manner, but her office has great concern with any event meant to impede the normal flow of traffic.

She says a planned event to impede traffic is a top cause of motor vehicle crashes that can result in property damage or injuries. She says anyone who chooses to participate in such events that intentionally endanger the public will be subject to the enforcement of applicable laws and could potentially be held liable for traffic crashes as a result of their actions.

The U.S. convoy is the counterpart to Canada’s “Freedom Convoy.”

“The People’s Convoy” is set to bring attention to COVID-19 mandates and restrictions. The group is slated to roll through Illinois tomorrow, stopping in Indianapolis, Indiana tomorrow night.

The group has raised over $1.5 million and there is no word of how long the alleged convoy will be as it makes its way across the state this week.