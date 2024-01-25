ISP Release County Information on Assault Weapons’ Affidavits Filed Prior to Jan. 1 Deadline

The Illinois State Police have released information by county for the number of people who have registered their assault weapons under the Protect Illinois Communities Act affidavits they received.

The report shows every county in the state and how many individuals completed endorsement affidavits as well as the total number. The data set is from when the registration period opened on October 1st until the deadline on December 31st.

The report shows that there were 10 out-of-state endorsement affidavits submitted by four individuals. Less than 2% of gun owners are said to have complied with the law prior to the Jan. 1 deadline.

County # of Endorsement Affidavits # of Individuals Completing Affidavits Adams 530 152 Brown 71 17 Calhoun 51 13 Cass 128 37 Greene 146 33 Jersey 299 81 Macoupin 794 182 Menard 175 61 Morgan 368 102 Pike 87 21 Sangamon 2959 804 Schuyler 57 22 Scott 29 16 Total 112350 29357