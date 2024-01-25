ISP Release County Information on Assault Weapons’ Affidavits Filed Prior to Jan. 1 Deadline

By Benjamin Cox on January 25, 2024 at 9:07am

The Illinois State Police have released information by county for the number of people who have registered their assault weapons under the Protect Illinois Communities Act affidavits they received.

The report shows every county in the state and how many individuals completed endorsement affidavits as well as the total number. The data set is from when the registration period opened on October 1st until the deadline on December 31st.

The report shows that there were 10 out-of-state endorsement affidavits submitted by four individuals. Less than 2% of gun owners are said to have complied with the law prior to the Jan. 1 deadline.

County# of Endorsement Affidavits# of Individuals Completing Affidavits
Adams530152
Brown7117
Calhoun5113
Cass12837
Greene14633
Jersey29981
Macoupin794182
Menard17561
Morgan368102
Pike8721
Sangamon2959804
Schuyler5722
Scott2916
Total11235029357