ISP Release Identity of Man Killed in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash on IL Route 104

The Illinois State Police have released information on the crash that killed a man on Illinois Route 104 east of Jacksonville last night.

According to a preliminary crash report, a 2020 Harley Davidson Glide driven by 60 year old James W. Farmer of Waverly was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 104 near GFL Environmental, formerly Buster’s Sanitation west of Ginder Road, and was being followed by 2008 Chevy Impala driven by 48 year old Aaron T. Marshall of Franklin. ISP say that for an unknown reason Farmer slowed down and stopped in the eastbound lane of the roadway. Marshall’s Impala then struck the motorcycle in the rear.

Farmer was pronounced deceased at the scene by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson. Marshall refused medical treatment and did not report any injuries. Illinois State Police say no further information will be released.