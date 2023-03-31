ISP Release Information on 3-Vehicle Crash on IL-Rte. 104 Near Meredosia From Thursday

By Benjamin Cox on March 31, 2023 at 6:18pm

The Illinois State Police have released information about a three-vehicle crash near Meredosia that sent one person to the hospital.

Preliminary reports indicated that a 2001 silver Chevy SUV driven by 29 year old Brandon D. Hankins of Camden was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 104 while a 1980 Peterbilt tractor trailer driven by 52 year old Bradley Sneeden was traveling southbound in the same location at 5:50PM on Thursday.

For unknown reasons, Hankins’ silver Chevy SUV began to turn left in front of Sneeden’s tractor trailer, and the tractor trailer struck the SUV.

Debris from the initial crash in the roadway struck a 2022 Toyota sedan driven by 29 year old Hilary Lambeth of Griggsville, who was stopped at the stop sign on Illinois Route 104.

Hankins and Lambeth refused medical attention at the scene. Sneeden was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Hankins was later cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended registration and failure to yield.