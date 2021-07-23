ISP Releases Identities of Those Involved in Fatal IL Rte 4 Crash

Illinois State Police have released the identities of those involved in a fatal crash in southern Sangamon County last night.

Details released in a report say that a silver 2008 Chevy truck driven by a 17 year old male juvenile from Chatham was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 4 near Planter Road south of Auburn when the driver attempted to pass vehicles. As the driver of the truck pulled into the southbound lane, it struck a black 2008 Buick car driven by 57 year old Brian McCoy of Virden head-on in the southbound lane, with both vehicles coming to rest in the roadway.

The passenger in the southbound Buick, 50 year old Michael A. Devries of Virden was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s office. McCoy and a 16 year old passenger from Chatham from the Chevy truck were transported from the scene with serious injuries by ambulance. The 17 year old male driver of the truck was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.