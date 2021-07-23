ISP Releases Information on Officer-Involved Crash on IL Route 125 from Wednesday

No one was injured after an Illinois State Police vehicle was struck on Illinois Route 125 Wednesday night.

Illinois State Police responded to a call of a wrong-way driver at 8:40PM Wednesday on Illinois Route 125 at Illinois Route 97 near Pleasant Plains. A District 9 trooper located the vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle still traveling in the wrong lane. When the vehicle failed to stop, the trooper then attempted to perform a PIT maneuver causing the vehicle to leave the roadway, continued into a ditch, and then re-entered the roadway eastbound in the westbound lane.

The vehicle attempted to pass an ISP squad car and struck another. It then side-swiped a Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle before eventually crashing off the roadway and coming to a stop. Officers then provided medical aid to the unnamed driver and determined they had been suffering a medical episode throughout the whole ordeal. The driver of the vehicle was later transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. None of the police officers involved asked for medical treatment at the scene.

Illinois State Police say no further information about the incident will be released.