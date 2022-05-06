ISP Releases More Information on Scott County Crash That Killed Toddler

By Benjamin Cox on May 6, 2022 at 10:22am

The Illinois State Police have released more information about a single-vehicle crash in Scott County that killed a toddler yesterday.

According to preliminary investigation reports, a 2022 Jeep Compass driven by 27 year old Makayla D. Brown of Winchester was traveling southbound on Sand Road just south of Bloomfield Road in rural Scott County at approximately 2:50 yesterday afternoon.

For an unknown reason, the Jeep left the roadway to the right and struck a tree. Brown and a 2 year old male passenger were both transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital with major injuries. The toddler later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Morgan County Coroner’s Office at approximately 4PM.

According to the release from ISP, Brown has pending citations for driving under the influence and improper lane usage.

The child’s name is still currently being withheld.

State Police say no further information will be released at this time.