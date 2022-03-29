ISP Releases Updated Information on Fatal Alsey-Manchester Road Accident

More information has become available on an accident that occurred this morning in rural Scott County.

According to a press release from the Illinois State Police District 20, at approximately 11:09 am Tuesday, a 3-axle dump truck was traveling east on the Alsey-Manchester Road, approximately one-half mile west of US 67, in Scott County.

State Police say for an unknown reason, the truck left the roadway to the right, struck an embankment, and overturned. 20-year old David A. Benton of Roodhouse, the driver of the vehicle, received fatal injuries.

WLDS News incorrectly stated in an earlier report that the driver became responsive and was being transported to an area hospital. WLDS News apologizes for the error and any confusion or harm it may have caused.

The Illinois State Police say this is an open and ongoing investigation and no other details are available at this time.