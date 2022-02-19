ISP Respond to Over 2,000 Calls For Service; 5 Squad Cars Struck During Thursday’s Winter Storm

A Jacksonville man was cited by Illinois State Police after striking an ISP squad car on Interstate 72 on Thursday during the extreme winter weather.

At approximately 4:27 p.m. on Thursday, an ISP District 9 Trooper was traveling eastbound on Interstate 72 at Milepost 82 near the New Berlin exit. According to State Police reports, a white 2002 Oldsmobile Alero, driven by 22 year old Cameron T. Withee, of Jacksonville was traveling westbound and struck the ISP squad car. Neither Withee nor the Trooper were injured in the crash. Withee was cited for Driving with a Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked Illinois License and Driving Too Fast for Conditions. This crash was one of several separate crashes near westbound I-72 near New Berlin around that same time period. The interstate was closed for approximately 6-8 hours while IDOT, local and county police, and ISP cleared the roadway of stranded vehicles and motorists.

The traffic crash was one of five separate incidents in which State Troopers were struck Thursday in response to storms on Illinois’ interstates. ISP also investigated 303 traffic crashes, responded to 827 motorist assists, and over 2,000 calls for service around the state during the recent significant winter storm event. ISP Troopers were assisted by a multitude of law enforcement agencies and personnel across the state to escort stranded motorists to safety and investigate traffic crashes.

ISP District 8 in Pesotum responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving 19 commercial motor vehicles and 9 passenger vehicles on Interstate 39 near El Paso. Dozens of other vehicles slid off the roadway and were stranded. Interstate 39 from Normal to Minonk was closed for nearly 24 hours while ISP Troopers and multiple local law enforcement agencies and other first responders assisted to ensure motorists were safely escorted to a warming center. I-39 reopened for full traffic late yesterday evening.