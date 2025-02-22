ISP Responds to Two-Car Fatal Crash Early Saturday

Illinois State Troopers are on scene of a serious crash on IL Rt 97 at this hour.

According to a preliminary report by the Illinois State Police, Troop 6 responded to Illinois Route 97 just east of the Illinois Route 125 junction near Springfield, at approximately 2:26 this morning for a two vehicle crash. ISP officials say one person was pronounced deceased on scene.

Lanes in both directions were shut down for more than six hours for the crash investigation. All traffic has reopened to travel at this time. ISP officials say no further information is available. WLDS News will bring you more information when it becomes available.