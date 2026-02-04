ISP retires successful canine officer after 8 years of service

The Illinois State Police are honoring one of their four-legged officers with a retirement celebration.

Today, ISP honored and celebrated the outstanding service of Canine Luna, who has not only been a loyal partner to Sergeant Clint Nickel but has also served the Illinois State Police, Troop 6, Central HIT, and her community with unparalleled courage and dedication.

For 8 years, Luna has been on the front lines, tirelessly working alongside State Troopers. “Whether it was sniffing out drugs, searching for missing persons, apprehending suspects, Luna has always answered the call. There’s no task too big, no challenge too great for this canine,” a press release said. Sgt. Nickel was originally stationed in the former District 20 office in Pittsfield prior to district consolidations a few years ago.

Canine Luna’s career highlights include assisting in the seizure of approximately 2,570 pounds of cannabis, 134 kilos of cocaine, 7 kilos of methamphetamine, 27 criminal apprehensions 43 illegal firearms and just under $2.5 million in illicit U.S. Currency.