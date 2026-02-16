ISP: Rockport’s man body discovered near Champ Clark Bridge

By Benjamin Cox on February 16, 2026 at 5:23pm

Pike County authorities are investigating after a body was discovered Monday afternoon in Pike County.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says Illinois State Police troopers located the body of a deceased male under the Champ Clark Bridge after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the bridge.

WGEM reports that officials say the body was found on the south side of U.S. Highway 54 along the embankment. The discovery was made at 12:57 p.m.

The man has been identified as 55-year-old John A. Sobie of Rockport.

Chief Deputy Zachary Orr says the case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Illinois State Police, and the Pike County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy has been scheduled. If you have any information on this case, call Pike County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (217) 285-1500.