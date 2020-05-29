ISP, Scott County Authorities Investigating Body Found in rural Bluffs

The Illinois State Police are investigating a death in rural Scott County. The Journal Courier reports that a body was found near Bluffs on Monday. Authorities told the Journal Courier that the body was found at 6:23AM on Eagle Run Road about a tenth of a mile north of Neeleyville Road, which runs between Chapin and Bluffs. Neither the name or the gender of the body have been released by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office or the Illinois State Police.

