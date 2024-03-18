ISP Searching For Car Involved in Wednesday Hit & Run Case in Greene County

The Illinois State Police are still looking for a car & driver involved in a hit & run crash that sent a Greene County man to the hospital last week.

The Illinois State Police report that just before 9PM on Wednesday, a 2006 Chevy Colorado driven by 19-year old Jayden Shanks of Carrollton was traveling northbound on U.S. 67 near Edgewood Drive, approximately a quarter mile north of White Hall, when he attempted to pass a vehicle by entering the southbound lane of traffic.

Upon entering the southbound lane, Shanks’ vehicle struck an unknown white passenger car. Shanks’ vehicle left the roadway and overturned. The unknown white passenger car continued southbound and left the scene of the collision.

Shanks was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. His current status is unknown. Shanks was later cited for improper passing.

State Police officials say the crash remains under investigation and nothing further is available at this time.