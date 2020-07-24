ISP Seeking Tips in 2015 Murder of Olen Randall

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is seeking the public’s health in regards to 2015 murder in Petersburg.

On October 15, 2015, 66 year old Olen Randall was found deceased at a residence located at 303 West Adams Street in Petersburg. Olen Randall’s death was ruled a homicide a year later, and the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma.

According to an article in the State Journal Register, Randall had been partying the night before with a group of people in their 20s and was found dead with vomit nearby the following morning. The state of Randall’s body and the residence initially led authorities to believe that no foul play had been involved.

Menard County Coroner Larry Hollis performed a toxicology report on Randall and tests indicated the presence of marijuana and a blood-alcohol level of .306 — more than 3 1/2 times the legal limit for driving. Randall’s internal injuries weren’t initially noticed until Hollis’ coroner jury ruled on September 27, 2016 that Randall’s death was a homicide.

Petersburg Police allowed the homeowner to clean the residence and Randall’s family and friends questioned the way the investigation was handled. They contend that crucial evidence was possibly taken from the scene when police cleared the residence. Randall’s family also fear that race also may have been a motivating factor in his death and in the handling of the investigation.

ISP DCI Zone 4 Investigators are actively pursuing any leads which could lead to the arrest of the individuals responsible for the death of Randall. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.