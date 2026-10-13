ISP Squad Car struck south of Williamsville on I-55

Photo provided by ISP of the Trooper's squad car that was struck on Thursday.

By Benjamin Cox on October 13, 2026 at 9:39am

An Illinois State Police trooper was injured after an ISP squad car was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 55 north of Springfield on the evening of Oct. 8.

State police say the trooper was stationary and inside the vehicle in a construction zone near milepost 106.5 in the northbound lanes around 11:49 p.m. this past Thursday, with emergency lights activated, when a northbound black Mazda struck the squad car.

The trooper was transported to a hospital out of precaution by another trooper.

The driver of the Mazda, 43-year-old Tiffany Sipes of Williamsville, was cited for violating Scott’s Law and driving under the influence.

ISP reports 11 Move Over Law-related crashes so far this year, injuring two troopers. Drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles with activated lights.