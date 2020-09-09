ISP Trooper Injured In Accident In Schuyler County

U.S. 67 was closed this morning after an Illinois State Trooper was injured in a two-vehicle accident. WGEM in Quincy reports that a white Chevy passenger car turned in front of an Illinois State Police SUV at approximately 8:20 last night at the intersection of U.S. 67 and Illinois Route 103 in Schuyler County. WGEM says that ISP Sergeant Andrew Stambaugh said that an ISP reconstruction team was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the crash. Stambaugh says that citations are pending.

Multiple first responder agencies in Schuyler County responded to the scene and helped law enforcement with its investigation. Stambaugh says the Illinois State Police trooper involved was taken from the scene by EMS to a local hospital with serious injuries and that 2 individuals in the passenger vehicle refused treatment at the scene. A tow truck was called to the scene to pull the ISP squad car out of a wooded area, off the road. Officials told WGEM both vehicles were totaled.

U.S. 67 was blocked off while crews investigated the scene. The road has since been reopened.