ISP Warns of Contact Tracing Text Message Scam

The Illinois State Police are warning people about another COVID-19 related scam. On Twitter and Instagram this weekend, ISP displayed a picture of a fake text message that warns a victim that they have come into contact with someone who has COVID-19, and they should click a link to get alerts on whether they should quarantine.

ISP warns anyone who gets the text to not respond and to not open the link in the message. ISP says it is malicious spyware that will phish information from your phone and from you. ISP says it is not an official message from any agency and to stay vigilant.

If you have questions concerning contact tracing or feel you may have been in contact with someone that has COVID-19, you should call your local health department immediately.