ISP Zone 6, Virden Police Investigating Possible Murder

The Macoupin County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found dead in a home in Virden on Monday. WAND-TV reports that the Coroner’s Office has identified 58-year-old John W. Rennie. he Macoupin County Coroner’s Office responded early Tuesday morning to the scene, located in the 700 block of North Dye Street, and pronounced him dead at 5:50 a.m.

According to WAND’s report, a Tuesday autopsy remains pending. Law enforcement reported Tuesday they discovered Rennie had trauma that led authorities to believe someone had possibly murdered him. Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation – Zone 6 officials then started a criminal investigation into Rennie’s death.

Authorities told WAND that funeral arrangements for Rennie will be handled by Airsman and Calvert Funeral Home in Virden. The investigation is being handled by the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office, the Virden Police Department, and ISP Zone 6.