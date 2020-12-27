ISRA Files Injunction Over FOID Card Backlog

The Illinois State Rifle Association has filed a federal injunction about the State’s backlog of FOID Card applications. The injunction was filed in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Illinois’ Eastern Division. The hearing about the injunction was scheduled for Tuesday, but has been continued to January 15th.

Executive Director of the Illinois State Rifle Association Richard Pearson announced his displeasure with the delay for the hearing in a press release on Monday, calling the delays by both the court and the Illinois State Police disappointing and unacceptable. Pearson noted the FOID Card law in the press release, saying that ISP has failed to comply with the 30-day requirement to issue FOID cards or even a 60-day compromise that was worked out during the pandemic.

According to the Illinois State Police, there currently are 145,000 pending FOID card applications and the average wait time is 121 days for a FOID card. In addition, there are 27,000 Concealed Carry applications pending.