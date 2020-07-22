ISRA Sues ISP Over FOID Card Backlog

The Illinois State Rifle Associaton and the Second Amendment Foundation filed a lawsuit today in federal court against the Illinois State Police due to delays in the State’s FOID Card system. The lawsuit is seeking to make ISP to comply with the mandated 30-day requirement to issue FOID Cards to approved applicants.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, on behalf of four citizens saying that they have had applications lingering in the FOID system since March and April.

ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly and ISP Firearms Services Bureau Chief Jessica Trame are named as defendants in the lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that the state government swept funds from the FOID system’s $29.5 million in processing fees to other state debts, causing the system to be inoperable. The lawsuit cites current violence and the surge in FOID applications and that due to ISP’s inability to timely issue the cards, they have deprived the defendants of their Second Amendment rights.