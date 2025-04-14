ISU Contract Settled

Illinois State University has struck a deal with its faculty on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The contract is the first of its kind for the United Faculty of Illinois State University, and comes after multiple negotiating sessions and a threat to strike.

The union says the agreement makes improvements in working conditions and compensation. The union also won commitments from ISU to improve student mental health supports, facilities upgrades, more support for international faculty and a collaboration with management on legislative affairs.

The contract covers over 650 bargaining unit members.

The agreement comes after UFISU was recognized as a bargaining unit, and began negotiations in February of last year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

