ISU Offers Scholarship Lottery For Fully Vaxxed Students

An Illinois university is offering a scholarship lottery for students prior to returning in the Fall.

Illinois State University will be offering $1,000 scholarships to 100 students who submit proof of vaccination before the first week of class on August 16th.

WGLT in Normal reports that another 75 students will get $100 added to their student ID card to spend around campus. Winners will be drawn on August 23rd.

The university is asking students to submit proof of vaccination before their first day or classes or before they move into campus housing.

Students are not required to be vaccinated. Those who don’t will be must complete regular on-campus COVID testing through a program the university has not yet released details on. ISU will be offering on-campus vaccine clinics through the summer, with the next coming on July 17th.

Like ISU, Southern Illinois University is not requiring students to be vaccinated to attend classes.

Several other 4-year schools in the state will make vaccination a requirement including Northern, Eastern, Loyola, Northwestern, and all U of I campuses.

Vaccines are not a new concept on college campuses. It is commonplace to see vaccine mandates for diseases such as measles and tetanus to attend school.

According to the American College Health Association, more than 300 universities will require students to be vaccinated before returning to campus this Fall.