ISVI Gets New “Old” Name

By Gary Scott on May 22, 2026 at 12:01pm

A local state school is getting its former name back.

The Illinois House passed legislation that will change the name of the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired back to the Illinois School for the Blind.

State representative CD Davidsmeyer of Murrayville was raised in Jacksonville and represented the area before redistricting. He is supportive of the change.

The state department of human services proposed legislation to update the school’s name to the more modern and respectful language that aligns with how students and the blind community self identify.

The students said the term “blind” promotes student pride in their identity, self advocacy skills, and affirms a message for families and communities.

The school carried the name from 1905 to 1954. It was changed then to the Illinois Braille and Sight Saving School, and then changed again in 1977 to the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired.

The bill now goes to the governor’s desk.