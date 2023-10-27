ISVI Reveals New Logo

A Jacksonville school officially changed its logo.

The Illinois School for the Visually Impaired removed the Native American head from the school’s logo and has replaced it with a shield, a large letter “I” on the standard of the shield, with the letter “I” bearing two Braille dots representing the letter. The letter sets on top of an outline of the State of Illinois.

The school has retained the Warriors name. The name adorns the top of the shield.

The school has also kept maroon and gold as the school colors. The new logo was designed by ISVI students.

The logo was unveiled in a ceremony on Wednesday with students and staff.

ISVI will be celebrating its 175th anniversary in January.