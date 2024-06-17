ISVI Student Takes Home Top Honors In Division at Quincy Derby

An Illinois School for the Visually Impaired student took home one of the top prizes in their division during last week’s Quincy Derby.

The 20th running of the Derby ran its usual course from the 18th Street hill near the Ted Awerkamp Bridge to Bob Mays Park. A record 237 drivers of the specially-made cars participated in the race on Saturday.

The Super Kids are the youngsters who compete in specially designed cars. They are the children who are challenged, either intellectually or physically (or, in some cases, both).

On the track Friday, Ryker Sanderson representing ISVI, captured his bracket championship with a 5-0 record. According to Muddy River News, this was Sanderson’s first race in 8 years.

The Super Kids have been a part of the Quincy Derby weekend for 10 years, but there has yet to be a two-time champion emerge during that decade.

The Quincy Optimist Club hosts the annual event for children aged 7-17. Kids can be up to 5 feet 3 inches tall and must weigh 125 pounds or less to drive the specially-made, life size soap box derby style cars.

The Super Kids cars are even more specialized with a chest harness and padded steering wheel. The custom cars also include a hand brake and a slip-steering override system so the buddy driver can take over control in case of an emergency.