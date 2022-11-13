ISVI Swimmer Finishes 4th At State

ISVI Sophomore Lexi Mitchell came away with a pair of medals at the IHSA state swimming and diving finals on Friday and Saturday in Westmont.

Mitchell competed in the 50 & 100 yard Free Style events, becoming the fourth student-athlete in ISVI history to qualify for state.

Mitchell clocked a time of 38.36 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, slightly over her sectional winning time of 37.82. Mitchell dropped time in the 100 freestyle, touching in 1:26.49. That bettered her sectional time in the 100 free of 1:28.08. Both times are said to be personal bests.