It was a Wet May

Wet weather was the main feature from May.

Rainfall for the month was 6 and 11 hundredths inches. That’s a full inch and a half more than normal.

The heaviest rain occurred on the 17th with just under 2 inches that day. There was rain on 21 of the 31 days. Two days had more than an inch in a 24 hour period.

It was the wettest May since the nearly 10 inch rainfall in 2013.

Readings varied from a high of 89 on the 26th to 32 on the 9th. The 32 was a new record for the 9th, breaking the old mark of 34.

The average reading in May was slightly cooler than normal. It came just short of 61, compared to the long term average of 63.2

There were just 7 days of readings at 80 or better.

Twice the mercury dipped below 40 at night. A typical day saw a high of just under 71, and a low of 51. WLDS-WEAI is an official observer of the National Weather Service.