Italian-Style Meat Trays Linked to Salmonella Outbreaks

The CDC has identified the source of recent salmonella outbreaks in multiple states that includes Illinois.

The outbreaks across 17 states have been linked to Italian-style meats contained in Fratelli Beretta brand prepackaged Uncured Antipasto trays. So far 36 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations have been linked to the meat trays.

The trays are sold in vacuum-sealed plastic packages and can include uncured salami, prosciutto, coppa, or soppressata.

The affected trays have best buy dates of February 11, 2022. CDC officials say the warning does not include meats sliced at a deli.

An official recall of the Fratelli Beretta brand prepackaged Uncured Antipasto trays has not been made at this time. Still, officials say do not eat these products, and if you do not know the brand of the prepackaged Italian-style meats you have at home, don’t eat them and throw them away.

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, vomiting, and stomach cramps. The symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.

CDC officials say anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact their healthcare provider immediately.